MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) — Police have charged a man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, ransacked her home, then tried to kidnap her Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Police were called to a home on California Avenue near Halsey Place in Marshall-Shadeland for what they believed to be a domestic dispute, since they were at the location earlier for a verbal dispute where a man had left willingly.

Then, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, police say 35-year-old Loren Calhoun was back at the house, entering through a window he allegedly broke to get in.

The female victim said she was sitting at the dining room table when Calhoun approached her, grabbed her by the back of her hair, began screaming at her and punched her in the face.

Not wanting her children to see what was going on, the woman told police she walked out of the back door with Calhoun.

She says he dragged her to his car and pushed her in, yelling, “You called the cops on me. You are going to die. I’m going to kill you.”

She told police Calhoun was driving at a high rate of speed, but when he turned down a dead-end street and tried to put the car in reverse, she jumped out of the vehicle and hid as Calhoun drove around looking for her.

Police found her on the back porch of her house. She refused medical attention.

Police say no arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.