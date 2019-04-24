



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have some special stars lined up to announce their first three picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The team says the legendary Mean Joe Greene will be on hand in Nashville to announce their first-round draft choice on Thursday night.

Greene himself was the Steelers’ No. 1 draft pick in 1969.

He says he will have some advice for whoever the Steelers pick.

“I will be sure to let him know that this is the best organization in the National Football League. It is good top to bottom. That is what you are looking for. To have a genuine organization that gives you the opportunity to succeed and have fun. That is the bottom line. To succeed and enjoy yourself,” Greene told Steelers.com.

Joe Greene, the man who changed what it meant to play in Black & Gold, will do the honors of announcing our No. 1 pick on the stage in Nashville at the #NFLDraft. READ: https://t.co/HVM8Sbf4Se pic.twitter.com/4UvIeBuqEP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 24, 2019

In addition to Greene, Santonio Holmes will announce the Steelers’ second-round pick, and Brett Keisel will take the podium to give the Steelers’ third-round choice.

The draft begins Thursday night and continues through Saturday.