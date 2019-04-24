Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Pineview Drive in Elizabeth Township is closed after a landslide occurred yesterday.
The Allegheny County Department of Public Works says the eastbound lane of Pineview Drive near Long Hollow Road is closed following a landslide that occurred there Tuesday afternoon.
This section of the road will be single-lane until a geotechnical consultant determines if any remediation is needed to ensure it’s safe for vehicles.
There is currently no timetable for when the lane will be reopened to two-way traffic, according to the Public Works Department.