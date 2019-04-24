  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Department of Public Works, Elizabeth Township, Landslide, Pineview Drive, Road Closed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Pineview Drive in Elizabeth Township is closed after a landslide occurred yesterday.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works says the eastbound lane of Pineview Drive near Long Hollow Road is closed following a landslide that occurred there Tuesday afternoon.

Elizabeth Township Landslide

A landslide has closed the eastbound lane of Pineview Drive near Long Hollow Road. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

This section of the road will be single-lane until a geotechnical consultant determines if any remediation is needed to ensure it’s safe for vehicles.

There is currently no timetable for when the lane will be reopened to two-way traffic, according to the Public Works Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s