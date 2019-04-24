  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced the approval of $100,000 in funding for a Pittsburgh scholarship program.

The money will provide 86 scholarships to high school graduates in Pittsburgh public schools through a Pittsburgh Promise project.

Students can use the scholarships at a college, technical or trade school in Pennsylvania.

The governor’s office says the project will be funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission, a regional economic development agency that represents a partnership of federal, state, and local government.

