Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced the approval of $100,000 in funding for a Pittsburgh scholarship program.
The money will provide 86 scholarships to high school graduates in Pittsburgh public schools through a Pittsburgh Promise project.
Students can use the scholarships at a college, technical or trade school in Pennsylvania.
The governor’s office says the project will be funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission, a regional economic development agency that represents a partnership of federal, state, and local government.