Filed Under:Cooking With Rani, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a dish for Greek Orthodox Easter.

Spanakopeta

Ingredients:

  • 4 – 10 ounce packages frozen chopped spinach defrosted and squeezed dry of all liquid
  • 2 bunches green onions – finely chopped
  • ½ cup minced parsley
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • ¾ pound crumbled feta cheese
  • ¼ pound crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
  • 8 eggs – beaten
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 pound clarified melted butter
  • 1 package phyllo

Directions:

Sauté onions and parsley in a small amount of melted butter combine dried spinach with onions, parsley, dill, eggs, cheeses and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Brush a 9 x 13-inch pan with melted butter – begin to layer phyllo into pan brush each individual piece of phyllo with melted butter – repeat 8 times.

Spread the spinach mixture onto the buttered phyllo layers – then begin to top with 10 more pieces of phyllo – buttering each piece as you go tuck in all the phyllo edges all around the pan – score the top layers of phyllo in 12 or 15 cuts – as you desire (4 x 3 or 5 x 3).

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour – until puffed and golden brown. Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.

You can also make this into individual crepes – using one sheet of buttered Filo per crepe – brush crepe with melted butter – fold in half – fill and roll much like the size of an eggroll. Decrease the baking time to 20 – 25 minutes ~ until golden brown.

To clarify butter the easy way….

Place one pound of unsalted butter in a 4 cup glass measuring cup in microwave. Cover with a piece of paper towel, to avoid the butter from splattering in the microwave.

