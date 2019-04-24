PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a dish for Greek Orthodox Easter.
Spanakopeta
Ingredients:
- 4 – 10 ounce packages frozen chopped spinach defrosted and squeezed dry of all liquid
- 2 bunches green onions – finely chopped
- ½ cup minced parsley
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- ¾ pound crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ pound crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
- 8 eggs – beaten
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 pound clarified melted butter
- 1 package phyllo
Directions:
Sauté onions and parsley in a small amount of melted butter combine dried spinach with onions, parsley, dill, eggs, cheeses and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Brush a 9 x 13-inch pan with melted butter – begin to layer phyllo into pan brush each individual piece of phyllo with melted butter – repeat 8 times.
Spread the spinach mixture onto the buttered phyllo layers – then begin to top with 10 more pieces of phyllo – buttering each piece as you go tuck in all the phyllo edges all around the pan – score the top layers of phyllo in 12 or 15 cuts – as you desire (4 x 3 or 5 x 3).
Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour – until puffed and golden brown. Allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.
You can also make this into individual crepes – using one sheet of buttered Filo per crepe – brush crepe with melted butter – fold in half – fill and roll much like the size of an eggroll. Decrease the baking time to 20 – 25 minutes ~ until golden brown.
To clarify butter the easy way….
Place one pound of unsalted butter in a 4 cup glass measuring cup in microwave. Cover with a piece of paper towel, to avoid the butter from splattering in the microwave.