REFREW, Pa. (KDKA) — One person has been rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Butler County this afternoon.
The crash happened before 1 p.m. on Route 68, near Connoquenessing Elementary School.
According to emergency officials, one of the vehicles involved overturned.
The person who was injured was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition has not been released.
The Butler Eagle reports that traffic is being re-routed in the area while emergency crews are on the scene. The school’s pick-up line is being used to get cars through the area.
