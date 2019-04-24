  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler County, Butler News, Crash, Local TV, Renfrew, Route 68

REFREW, Pa. (KDKA) — One person has been rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Butler County this afternoon.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. on Route 68, near Connoquenessing Elementary School.

According to emergency officials, one of the vehicles involved overturned.

The person who was injured was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition has not been released.

The Butler Eagle reports that traffic is being re-routed in the area while emergency crews are on the scene. The school’s pick-up line is being used to get cars through the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s