PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three guns have been stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) security checkpoint within two days this week.
The latest incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a Pittsburgh man with a loaded 0.40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, according to a TSA spokesperson.
Allegheny County Police was called to the scene, where officers confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning, according to the spokesperson. The incident marks the 12th gun stopped at PIT this year.
On Monday, TSA agents caught a West Virginia woman with a loaded gun in the morning. Later that afternoon, an Allentown man was also found with a loaded gun.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here.