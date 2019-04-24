  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Guns Stopped, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News, TSA Agents


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three guns have been stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) security checkpoint within two days this week.

The latest incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a Pittsburgh man with a loaded 0.40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, according to a TSA spokesperson.

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport prevented a local man from bringing this loaded handgun onto an airplane on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: TSA)

Allegheny County Police was called to the scene, where officers confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning, according to the spokesperson. The incident marks the 12th gun stopped at PIT this year.

On Monday, TSA agents caught a West Virginia woman with a loaded gun in the morning. Later that afternoon, an Allentown man was also found with a loaded gun.

In 2018, TSA officers at PIT Airport caught 34 firearms at the checkpoint. (Credit: TSA)

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s