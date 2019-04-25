2019 STEELERS DRAFT Steelers Trade Up, Select LB Devin Bush
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers traded with the Denver Broncos for the 10th overall pick.

They selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: Devin Bush of Michigan reacts after being chosen #10 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Steelers gave up this year’s first and second round picks and a third round pick next year.

The Steelers have 9 selections in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Keep up to date with all of Pittsburgh’s selections with the 2019 Steelers Draft Tracker! As the pick roll in from Nashville, check in for updates on this page.

2019 NFL Draft Schedule:

Round 1 — Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m.
Rounds 2-3 — Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.
Rounds 4-7 — Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh has 9 selections heading into this year’s draft:

Round 1, Pick 10 (10) From Denver LB Devin Bush Michigan
Round 3, Pick 2 (66) From Oakland
Round 3, Pick 20 (83)
Round 4, Pick 20 (122)
Round 5, Pick 3 (141) From Oakland
Round 6, Pick 2 (175) From Oakland
Round 6, Pick 20 (192)
Round 6, Pick 35 (207) Compensatory From Arizona
Round 7, Pick 5 (219) From Tampa Bay

LATEST:

Thursday, April 25 at 9:27 p.m.

The Steelers traded with the Denver Broncos for the 10th overall pick.

They selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: Devin Bush of Michigan reacts after being chosen #10 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Steelers gave up this year's first and second round picks and a third round pick next year.

Stay with KDKA.com as this story will be updated as more draft picks are made.

