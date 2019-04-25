



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers traded with the Denver Broncos for the 10th overall pick.

With the 10th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, we select LB Devin Bush. pic.twitter.com/Ofm64mLhC2 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 26, 2019

They selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush.

The Steelers gave up this year’s first and second round picks and a third round pick next year.

Steelers giving up their 1st round and 2nd round this year and a 3rd round next year to move up 10 spots to get Bush. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) April 26, 2019

The Steelers have 9 selections in the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 Steelers Draft Tracker!

2019 NFL Draft Schedule:

Round 1 — Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3 — Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7 — Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh has 9 selections heading into this year’s draft:

Round 1, Pick 10 (10) From Denver LB Devin Bush Michigan

Round 3, Pick 2 (66) From Oakland

Round 3, Pick 20 (83)

Round 4, Pick 20 (122)

Round 5, Pick 3 (141) From Oakland

Round 6, Pick 2 (175) From Oakland

Round 6, Pick 20 (192)

Round 6, Pick 35 (207) Compensatory From Arizona

Round 7, Pick 5 (219) From Tampa Bay

LATEST:

Thursday, April 25 at 9:27 p.m.

