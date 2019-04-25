



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — One of the hundreds of rare books stolen from a Pittsburgh library in a 20-year scheme has been recovered in the Netherlands.

The FBI will return the 400-year-old Geneva Bible on Thursday.

A news conference is planned for 2 p.m.

The Bible was among more than 300 rare books, maps, plate books, atlases and more that were discovered missing from the Carnegie Library last year.

A former archivist at the library and a rare book dealer are accused of stealing more than $8 million of those books. Investigators believe the scheme dates back to the 1990s.

Authorities allege that 62-year-old Gregory Priore, a librarian overseeing the rare books room, stole prints, maps and rare books and handed them off to 55-year-old Caliban Book Shop co-owner John Schulman to resell them.

Both Priore and Schulman were ordered to trial last October.

An audit in 2017 lead to the discovery of the missing books and artifacts from the library’s Oliver Room. Authorities say 40 books worth $250,000 were recovered from the Caliban Bookstore warehouse, owned by Schulman.

The FBI says the Geneva Bible, published in 1615, was traced to the American Pilgrim Museum in Leiden, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Amsterdam.

That museum’s director worked with Dutch police to return the Bible to the United States. It will be returned to the Carnegie Library.

