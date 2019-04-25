2019 STEELERS DRAFT Steelers Trade Up, Select LB Devin Bush
Filed Under:Devin Bush, NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


NASHVILLE (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers traded their first and second round picks in 2019 and their third round pick to the Denver Broncos in order to draft Michigan linebacker Devin Bush 10th overall.

However, it wasn’t Bush’s 41 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks his junior season at Michigan that Steelers fans reacted to, it was his fashion choice on the red carpet that had fans talking.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

