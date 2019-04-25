PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Ending months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is launching his third presidential campaign, instantly joining the race as an early frontrunner among more than a dozen major Democratic candidates seeking to deny President Trump a second term.
Biden announced his bid in a video released on social media. In his appeal to voters, Biden recounted the president’s response to the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia two years ago.
“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” he said in the nearly 4-minute long video. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”
He is expected to hold a fundraiser Thursday evening in Philadelphia.
Then, on Monday, he will make his first campaign stop right here in Pittsburgh.
