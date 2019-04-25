  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Democrats, Joe Biden, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Vice President Joe Biden


PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Ending months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is launching his third presidential campaign, instantly joining the race as an early frontrunner among more than a dozen major Democratic candidates seeking to deny President Trump a second term.

Biden announced his bid in a video released on social media. In his appeal to voters, Biden recounted the president’s response to the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia two years ago.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” he said in the nearly 4-minute long video. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

He is expected to hold a fundraiser Thursday evening in Philadelphia.

Then, on Monday, he will make his first campaign stop right here in Pittsburgh.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS News contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s