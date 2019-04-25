PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed that a raccoon brought to one of its facilities has tested positive for rabies.
The raccoon was discovered along the Iron Gate Trail in Frick Park in Squirrel Hill. This is the eighth rabid animal reported in Allegheny Count so far in 2019: six raccoons, one bat and one cat.
Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch and exposures due to a bite or scratch are almost always fatal if left untreated according to the ACHD.
The ACHD recommends any individual that is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or other animal should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the ACHD to report the incident.
If any residents see animals acting strange or threatening they should contact their local animal control service, the police or Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.