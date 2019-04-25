2019 STEELERS DRAFT Steelers Trade Up, Select LB Devin Bush
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Indiana Township, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

INDIANA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Eleven people at an Indiana Township group home were sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they reported feeling ill.

Allegheny County officials say emergency responders were sent to the group home on Challenge Lane around 8:10 p.m.

Several people at the home reported feeling ill due to possible carbon monoxide.

It’s believed that a gas-powered saw being run in the basement was the cause.

A total of 11 people were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s