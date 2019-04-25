Comments
INDIANA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Eleven people at an Indiana Township group home were sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they reported feeling ill.
Allegheny County officials say emergency responders were sent to the group home on Challenge Lane around 8:10 p.m.
Several people at the home reported feeling ill due to possible carbon monoxide.
It’s believed that a gas-powered saw being run in the basement was the cause.
A total of 11 people were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details