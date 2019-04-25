



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Greensburg Library is normally a place of scholarly endeavors, reading and research on the internet.

Greensburg Police say, however, it was a scene of a frightening threat over an overdue book fine.

Investigators say 65-year-old Boyd N. Klingensmith was denied computer access at the library because he owed a book fine at the Penn Area Library in Harrison City.

The Penn Area Library and the Greensburg Library are part of the Westmoreland Library Network. If you owe a book fine at one, the repercussions are enforced systemwide.

Police say this didn’t sit well with Klingensmith, who, according to court records, said, “I hate Penn Library. I’ll have to shoot them. If I go and shoot them, will that take care of the fine?”

Library staff thought fast.

Realizing they were dealing with a potentially dangerous situation, they decided to let Klingensmith use the computer at the library. Not long after that, someone made a call and Greensburg Police showed up.

Taken outside the library, Klingensmith told officers, “I was only joking,” but admitted he had a gun in his car.

According to court records, Klingensmith, who did not have a permit to carry a firearm, gave police the OK to search his car.

Officers say they discovered a silver-and-black Taurus .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in a plastic bag.

Klingensmith is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on $10,000 bond charged with terroristic Threats and weapons counts.