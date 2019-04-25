BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Beaver County taxpayers may be on the hook for nearly $400,000 to the IRS and county Payroll Supervisor Barbara Rossi lost her job after being blamed for the foul up.

Fortunately, this doesn’t happen all the time.

“That’s not everyday that it comes across your desk, where you see that the IRS has not only threatened to file a lien, but this was actually filed a lien,” said Garen Fedeles, Beaver County Solicitor. “This was to the tune of about $378,000.”

That’s the bill from the IRS to Beaver County and it has been inflated with heavy fines because it appears the county has ignored the IRS for quite awhile.

“No one from the commissioners, to the law department, to HR was aware that this issue was ongoing,” said Fedeles. “So whenever we got notification of the lien itself it caught everyone off guard.”

The county claims Payroll Supervisor Barbara Rossi ignored the notices and she was promptly fired Thursday.

“The buck we believe stops with her,” said Fedeles. “Through our investigation, she was the one who was receiving these notices from the IRS over the past couple of years.”

The county believes they paid all their payroll taxes, but failed to file the proper paperwork with the IRS. They are hoping to negotiate the penalties and fees down to zero.