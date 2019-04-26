



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA News was recognized with three regional Edward R. Murrow awards in the Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage and feature categories.

The three Murrow Awards were awarded in the Region 11 (Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey) Large Television Market category from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Not only was KDKA awarded the Overall Excellence Murrow, the station also won for Breaking News Coverage during the Antwon Rose II murder protests.

KDKA reporter John Shumway also received a regional Edward R. Murrow award in Feature Reporting for his story called “The Eggman.”

“Our news team is dedicated to good quality journalism and to be honored with these Murrow awards is a major achievement,” said KDKA News Director Kathy Hostetter.

All regional recipients move on to compete in the national Edward R. Murrow competition.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.