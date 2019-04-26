2019 STEELERS DRAFT Devin Bush Arrives In Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 700,000 “Kids II Rocking Sleepers” are being recalled after five infants have died. The infants rolled from their back to stomach, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers have been recalled after infant deaths were reported. (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The CPSC says these sleeping rockers were sold at a variety of retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012-April 26, 2019. They retailed from $40-$80. To view a full list of the recalled sleepers, visit the CPSC webpage here.

The Kids II Rocking Sleeper is sold under a variety of names:

The recalled Kids II Rocking Sleepers are sold under a variety of names. (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Caregivers can check the model number and manufacturing date code on the smallest sew-in label attached to the seat pad. If you have a product involved in the recall should stop using it immediately and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

This is the second infant sleeper recall in the past month. Fisher-Price recalled its popular Rock n Play due to infant deaths, as well.

