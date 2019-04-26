PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Craving juice and smoothies?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie outlets in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Delanie’s Coffee
Topping the list is Delanie’s Coffee. Located at 1737 E. Carson St. in Southside Flats, the Mediterranean spot, which offers coffee and tea and juice and smoothies, is the highest rated juice and smoothie spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Colombian Spot
Next up is Southside Flats’s The Colombian Spot, situated at 2019 E. Carson St. With 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp, the Colombian spot, which offers empanadas, juice and smoothies, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Pittsburgh Juice Co
Lower Lawrenceville’s The Pittsburgh Juice Co, located at 3418 Penn Ave., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score juice and smoothies and more 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.
4. California Coffee Bar
California Coffee Bar, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers hot beverages, juice,smoothies and more in Brighton Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 39 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3619 California Ave. to see for yourself.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.