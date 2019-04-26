2019 STEELERS DRAFT Pittsburgh Selects WR Diontae Johnson In 3rd Round
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Best Of, California Coffee Bar, Delanie's Coffee, Eat, Eat See Play, Pittsburgh, The Colombian Spot, The Pittsburgh Juice Co


PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Craving juice and smoothies?

For use with Hoodline article only

The Pittsburgh Juice Co. | Photo: Ahmad A./Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie outlets in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Delanie’s Coffee

For use with Hoodline article only

Photo: Jason F./Yelp

Topping the list is Delanie’s Coffee. Located at 1737 E. Carson St. in Southside Flats, the Mediterranean spot, which offers coffee and tea and juice and smoothies, is the highest rated juice and smoothie spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Colombian Spot

For use with Hoodline article only

Photo: David B./Yelp

Next up is Southside Flats’s The Colombian Spot, situated at 2019 E. Carson St. With 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp, the Colombian spot, which offers empanadas, juice and smoothies, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Pittsburgh Juice Co

For use with Hoodline article only

Photo: The Pittsburgh Juice Co/Yelp

Lower Lawrenceville’s The Pittsburgh Juice Co, located at 3418 Penn Ave., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score juice and smoothies and more 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.

4. California Coffee Bar

For use with Hoodline article only

Photo: huyen d./Yelp

California Coffee Bar, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers hot beverages, juice,smoothies and more in Brighton Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 39 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3619 California Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s