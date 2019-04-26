PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s pretty safe to say Pittsburgh is loving the power moves made by the Steelers in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In need of inside linebacker help, the Steelers traded up from the 20th spot to acquire the 10th overall pick from the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh selected linebacker Devin Bush from the University of Michigan, a player that was highly regarded as one of the best players available. Denver received Pittsburgh’s 2nd round pick this year and third round choice in 2020 for the swap.

“The call he’s always dreamed of.”

“Our guy. 😁 Welcome to Pittsburgh, @_Dbush11.”

Bush has the potential to fill the void left in the middle of the defense after Ryan Shazier went down with a spinal cord injury a couple of seasons ago.

Plenty of Steelers teammates reacted to the choice Thursday night.

“Let’s make it happen @_Dbush11 We got work to do!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

@_Dbush11 welcome to the pack. Excited to have you. Let’s get to work!

“Let’s Go!!!!!!! @_Dbush11”

National media members also say the team made a great move to get a very productive player for the future.

“Devin Bush will lead the Pittsburgh defense for many years.”

“The Steelers D just got way better. They traded up for, pound for pound, the best defensive player in this draft – as I said today on Undisputed. . Devin Bush is a FOOTBALL PLAYER. Has some Derrick Brooks in him. DB and Devin’s dad are best friends and former roommates at FSU.”

“One AFC exec told me Devin Bush was his second-best player in the draft behind Kyler Murray. Steelers aren’t simply filling a need. They are getting one of the better overall players in the field. He has 4.4 speed and loves to hit.”

“The addition of Devin Bush (4.43) and free-agent signing of hybrid LB Mark Barron gives Steelers more speed and athleticism in middle of the field. The combo will push Jon Bostic off the field and reduce Vince Williams’ playing time.”

Fans were not disappointed as well and they took to Twitter to celebrate.

“Pumped to see Devin Bush and TJ Watt light it up for that Pittsburgh defense 😍. I personally don’t mind the Lions pick at all, but Bush would have been a good pick at 8. PIT traded up for him for a reason, and he’s probably better off in that defense anyway.”

“Hey, remember that time the Steelers drafted Devin Bush? Because I do!”

“DEVIN BUSH 🥵‼️💛🖤. ”

Bush will be in town for his introductory press conference Friday evening around 5:00 p.m.