2019 STEELERS DRAFT Pittsburgh Selects WR Diontae Johnson, DB Justin Layne In 3rd Round
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dakota James, Lindsay Ward, Local TV


ALLISON PARK (KDKA) – Dakota James disappeared from downtown Pittsburgh more than two years ago. Now, his family is fighting to keep his name alive.

The story of Dakota James is a heartbreaking one, but it is definitely one that his family wants people to remember.

Photo Credit: KDKA

A special event named Dakota’s Dash is being held Sunday morning to both honor and remember the life of Dakota James.

James was last seen on surveillance video walking in downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District on January 25, 2017. His body was found in the Ohio River 40 days later.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled his death as an accident, but James’ family thinks something much more serious happened to him.

While his family fights to keep the investigation alive, they also created the Dakota James Foundation. The organization focuses on improving surveillance cameras, working better with police and supporting families of missing persons.

The proceeds from Sunday morning’s Dakota’s Dash 5K and walk will benefit the Dakota James Foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s