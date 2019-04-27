ALLISON PARK (KDKA) – Dakota James disappeared from downtown Pittsburgh more than two years ago. Now, his family is fighting to keep his name alive.
The story of Dakota James is a heartbreaking one, but it is definitely one that his family wants people to remember.
A special event named Dakota’s Dash is being held Sunday morning to both honor and remember the life of Dakota James.
James was last seen on surveillance video walking in downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District on January 25, 2017. His body was found in the Ohio River 40 days later.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled his death as an accident, but James’ family thinks something much more serious happened to him.
While his family fights to keep the investigation alive, they also created the Dakota James Foundation. The organization focuses on improving surveillance cameras, working better with police and supporting families of missing persons.
The proceeds from Sunday morning’s Dakota’s Dash 5K and walk will benefit the Dakota James Foundation.