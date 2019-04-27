



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood Park has received another historical marker for its long-standing history in the Pittsburgh region.

The marker that comes from the Pennsylvania Historical and Musem Commission will recognize Frederick Ingersoll, a key figure in the early beginning of rollercoaster and amusement parks in general.

RELATED STORIES:

“There’s no better example of our ongoing commitment to modern thrills and classic rides than what’s happening at Kennywood right now,” said park General Manager Jerome Gibas. “As we look ahead to an exciting future with Steel Curtain and Steelers Country opening later this year, we begin the season honoring the great history of amusement parks and rides in the Greater Pittsburgh area through the dedication of a marker to the man who built Kennywood’s first roller coasters.”

Kennywood, alongside the Heinz History Center and American Coaster Enthusiasts, unveiled the marker Saturday morning as the park welcomed their first guests of the summer season.

Here’s the wind-aided unveiling of the new @PHMC marker for amusement industry pioneer Frederick Ingersoll! Thanks to @HistoryCenter @AndyMasich @BrianButko @ACEWesternPA for helping celebrate this iconic father of the modern roller coaster! pic.twitter.com/W9QSPdablz — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) April 27, 2019

“We’re glad to be shining a light on Frederick Ingersoll,” said History Center Director of Publications Brian Butko, who nominated Ingersoll and has written books on Kennywood and Ingersoll’s Luna Park. “He was a Pittsburgher who not only helped launch Kennywood and built Pittsburgh’s Luna in 1905, he built rides across the country and essentially created and spread the idea of a modern amusement park.”

Ingersoll was a pioneer in the early development of amusement parks and roller coasters, according to Kennywood officials. Several of Kennywood’s first roller coasters at the start of the20th century were created by Ingersoll.

Before we get to the future of Kennywood, this morning we’ll add a new @PHMC marker for amusement industry pioneer Frederick Ingersoll! Thanks to the efforts of @HistoryCenter & @ACEWesternPA to honor the builder of our first roller coaster & inspiration for Lost Kennywood. pic.twitter.com/7M857c6HcV — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) April 27, 2019

Luna Park, the short-lived amusement park located in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood was a product of Ingersoll’s work.

“With Kennywood being a National Historic Landmark and one of our region’s most iconic attractions, it is fitting to have three historic markers in one place for visitors to enjoy and learn from,” said Andy Masich, Chairman emeritus of the PHMC and president and CEO of the Senator John Heinz History Center.

The new historical marker will join Kennywood Park’s marker and the Braddock Crossing marker.

Saturday and Sunday Kennywood Park was open to season pass holders. The amusement park opens to the public on May 4.