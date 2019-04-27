PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Woodland Hills High School graduate was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Miles Sanders was selected Friday evening during the second round of the NFL Draft. Sanders was selected by the Eagles as the 53rd overall pick.
With the 53rd pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #Eagles select RB Miles Sanders.#EaglesDraft | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4AhOvGeo3c
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2019
The four-year letter winner at Woodland Hills played under head coach George Novak where he helped lead the Wolverines to an 11-1 season, making it all the way to the PIAA AAAA State Championships where they lost to Pittsburgh Central Catholic in 2015.
Sanders also ran track for Woodland Hills before playing football for Penn State.
In State College Sanders continued his success, becoming the 45th player in program history to rush more than 1,000 yards, according to Penn State Football.
The 5-foot 11-inch tall, 215-pound running back now ranks 25th all-time for rushing yards at Penn State.
Woke up a Philadelphia Eagle #FlyEaglesFly
— Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) April 27, 2019
Sanders was drafted as a junior out of Penn State. He is currently 21-years-old.