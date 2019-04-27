Comments
LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A train fire has closed part of a busy Pittsburgh area highway.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the 400-block of Washington Street shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
Leetsdale: Route 65 SB shut in area of 400 block of Washington Street; train engine on fire on Norfolk Southern tracks – fire units responding and police controlling traffic.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 27, 2019
According to officials, a train engine caught fire on Norfolk Southern tracks.
Southbound travel on Route 65 has been stopped while crews tend to the fire.
