LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A train fire has closed part of a busy Pittsburgh area highway.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the 400-block of Washington Street shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to officials, a train engine caught fire on Norfolk Southern tracks.

Southbound travel on Route 65 has been stopped while crews tend to the fire.

