PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh responded to the shooting that killed one and injured three others in a shooting outside of the Chabad of Poway way in San Diego Saturday afternoon.

“We are all too familiar with the consequences of what can happen when people with hateful ideologies target a synagogue or other house of worship,” said Meryl Ainsman, Chair of the Board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “We stand in solidarity with Chabad of Poway, the San Diego Jewish community and all the Jewish people throughout the world. We are prepared to assist in any way we can. May the victim’s memory forever be a blessing.

The Tree of Life congregation also responded.

“This must stop,” they said. “We are heartbroken – and appalled and outraged – by the news of the attack at the Poway Synagogue near San Diego today. This must stop. It was only six months ago to the day that we became members of that tragic club of community-based shootings to which no one wants to belong. We know first-hand the fear, anguish and healing process such an atrocity causes, and our hearts are with the afflicted San Diego families and their congregation. We will not give in to H*. We send our love and prayers to the Chabbad families. These senseless acts of violence and prejudice must end. Enough is enough.”

There is no addition information or threat to the Pittsburgh area Jewish community as a result of the shooting. The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh continues to monitor the situation in partnership with the Secure Communities Network and local law enforcement.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is offering a Refuah Shlema, a traditional Jewish prayer for healing for those injured and sickened by the shooting, including the people of Pittsburgh that may be re-traumatized by the attack.

They are urging anyone that feels the need to talk to call Jewish Family and Community Service Counseling Services at 412-422-7200.