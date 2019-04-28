



Sprinkles

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Sprinkles is a beautiful Lionhead who came to Animal Friends after spending some time in a foster home. She has grown so much during her time with us and is now just learning to be a bunny! Sprinkles is fully litterbox trained and loves being petted and having her head rubbed. You’ll know Sprinkles is happy when you see her signature bunny flop! Although she’s a little slow to warm up to new people, it’s well worth the time! Once she trusts you, Sprinkles is a fun and entertaining girl. An ideal home for Sprinkles is one with older children where she will have a calm, quiet environment where she can grow more comfortable at her own pace. With a little time and patience, Sprinkles could be your new best friend!

To find out more about how to adopt Sprinkles, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Butter Cup & Charlotte

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 4/2019 Butter Cup is approx. 3-years-old. She came from living outside near a trailer court. She is very loving, likes to snuggle and fixes her blanket like a nest to sleep. She has not been around dogs and we are not sure about small children, but she is very laid back, so we think she would do well around children. She has been around other adult cats.

To find out more about how to adopt Butter Cup, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 12/10/18 Charlotte is approx. 3-years-old. Someone saved her from the streets and she had her babies one day after coming to the shelter. She was a wonderful mom!! She is very afraid of other animals, so she needs to be the only pet. She is very loving and friendly to humans. She would do best as the only pet.

To find out more about how to adopt Charlotte, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

