  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMThe Lynne Hayes Freeland Show
    06:30 AMSunday Business Page
    07:00 AMTails of Valor
    07:30 AMThe Inspectors
    08:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brentwood Borough, Dementia, John Manjack, Local TV, Missing Person


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man that is missing from a senior living center.

The Brentwood Police Department said that 79-year-old John Manjack was last seen at Heritage Manor Senior Living Saturday evening at approximately 10 p.m.

Photo Credit: (Brentwood Police Department)

Investigators believe that Manjack may be attempting to travel to the Carnegie neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

He is described as a white male who is 5-foot 6-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes, grey hair.

Police say that Manjack does suffer from dementia.

Anyone with information on Manjack’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s