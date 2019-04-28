



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man that is missing from a senior living center.

The Brentwood Police Department said that 79-year-old John Manjack was last seen at Heritage Manor Senior Living Saturday evening at approximately 10 p.m.

Investigators believe that Manjack may be attempting to travel to the Carnegie neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

He is described as a white male who is 5-foot 6-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes, grey hair.

Police say that Manjack does suffer from dementia.

Anyone with information on Manjack’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

