  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMPaid Program
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Accident, I-376, Local TV, Parkway West, Rollover Accident


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle that rolled over on the Parkway West caused traffic delays Sunday morning.

The accident that occurred at 7:17 a.m. took place near the Squirrel Hill/Homestead exit.

Pennsylvania State Police told KDKA that the vehicle rolled over in the westbound lanes near milepost 74 on I-376.

Photo Credit: (PennDOT)

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident or how the vehicle rolled over.

The accident has since been cleared.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments
  1. Rick Oskin says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:17 AM

    you’d have to explain where the Squirrel Hill exit is on the parkway west!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s