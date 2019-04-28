Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle that rolled over on the Parkway West caused traffic delays Sunday morning.
The accident that occurred at 7:17 a.m. took place near the Squirrel Hill/Homestead exit.
Crash on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 74.0. There is a lane restriction.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 28, 2019
Pennsylvania State Police told KDKA that the vehicle rolled over in the westbound lanes near milepost 74 on I-376.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident or how the vehicle rolled over.
CLEARED: Crash on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 74.0.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 28, 2019
The accident has since been cleared.
