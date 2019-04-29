



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to prison for causing a crash that killed another driver in 2018.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2018 in Baldwin Borough.

According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Andrew Timothy Lannon was traveling outbound on East Carson Street when he struck the back of a zTrip cab, causing minor damage.

Lannon then sped off, crossed the center line and crashed into a Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Prius, Sageen Khan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lannon was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Emergency responders and detectives said Lannon smelled like alcohol, and Lannon told a detective he had a couple of drinks shortly before the crash.

The criminal complaint says Lannon’s blood ethanol was found to be .287.

Additionally, a mechanical inspection of Lannon’s Jeep showed he was travelling at 86 mph two seconds before the crash and the accelerator pedal was at 100%.

Lannon pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle and DUI.

Additional charges were withdrawn in exchange for the plea.

Lannon was sentenced to three to six years in prison followed by four years of probation.