PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A deadly “super bug” is slowly spreading across the United States, and it could arrive in western Pennsylvania soon.

The CDC calls it a global health threat, and it has a firm grip on the experts’ attention.

“It’s a fungus that is often resistant to anti-fungal medications, so that’s why we’re worried about it,” Dr. Kristen Mertz, a medical epidemiologist with the Allegheny County Health Department, said.

It was first recognized in Japan a few years ago, and now it has found its way to our shores.

“There have been over 100 cases in New York and over 100 cases in New Jersey and some cases in Maryland, so it’s in our neighboring states. So it’s probably only a matter of time until we get cases in Pennsylvania,” Mertz said.

The cases are, however, showing up in a common place.

“The infections right now are coming from health care facilities, so we don’t know now of any spread within the general community,” Mertz said.

The Health Department is putting all medical facilities on high alert to watch for and test for candida auris, especially in patients who have prolonged or multiple hospital stays or patients who have devises like a breathing tube, feeding tube or intravenous line.

If discovered, patients are isolated, and since it resists traditional anti-fungal medications, Mertz says you have to use combinations of drugs.

It can be treated, but Mertz says there is a “fairly high” mortality rate if it gets into the bloodstream.

“I think about 30 to 60%, actually, [of] people who get bloodstream infections do die,” Mertz said.

Again, Mertz stresses it is a medical facility issue.

“I don’t think there’s anything the general public really should be concerned about at this point,” she said.

Again, all local hospital are watching for this, and there have been no cases in the Pittsburgh area or Pennsylvania yet.