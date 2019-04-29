BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A brood of ducklings was rescued from a storm drain and reunited with their mother with help from firefighters in Beaver Falls this weekend.
A video posted to the Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page Sunday shows one firefighter removing the baby ducks from a storm drain and placing them into a plastic bin held by a second firefighter.
After all 10 ducklings were safely rescued, firefighters brought them to a nearby field to be reunited with their mother duck, according to the department’s Facebook posts.
Research shows it typically takes ducklings anywhere from 50 to 70 days to learn how to fly, and survival during this period is widely variable — between 10 to 70 percent, according to the conservation group Ducks Unlimited.