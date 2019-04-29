WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A former Bible study teacher in Westmoreland County will spend up to two years in prison for soliciting sex from a minor.

Timothy Myers, 32, of Latrobe, has been sentenced to 1-to-2 years in prison and on house arrest with 5 years probation for soliciting sex from a minor, according to a press release from the state attorney general’s office. Myers was initially arrested in June 2017. He pleaded guilty to several charges, including unlawful contact with a minor and attempted aggravated indecent assault.

Myers, who had worked with youth as a Bible study teacher, was caught soliciting sex from an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old on a social media site. The attorney general’s office says Myers asked to meet with the agent after acknowledging he knew they were a minor.

“This defendant had extensive contact with children through his volunteer work, but at the same time, he was soliciting sex from a minor online,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in the press release. “I’m grateful for the hard work of our Child Predator Section to take him out of the community and out of a position where he could harm children.”

The attorney general’s office encourages those who suspect an online predator or abuse to call the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044 or text “PAKIDS” followed by the tip to 847411.