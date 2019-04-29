  • KDKA TVOn Air

OHIOVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have filed charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager on the day of his own wedding.

According to the Beaver County Times Online, 26-year-old Stephen Moon of Ohioville was getting married at his home in July of last year when the alleged assault happened.

The Times reports that Moon is accused of taking the girl to a bedroom in the home. The criminal complaint says he then told her that the two were going to “make a pretend baby,” and he pushed her onto the bed.

The alleged assault ended when Moon’s brother entered the room.

The girl was treated and reported the incident the next day.

Moon is charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

He has a preliminary hearing set for next month.

