



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The jet stream is going to park right on top of Western Pennsylvania through the week.

This means a lingering chance for rain and even a storm or two will be possible through the work week and possibly beyond. At this point, the best news KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley can give is that there is no outright day that is screaming severe weather. You’ll want to keep the umbrella close though.

For today, expect a chilly start to the day giving way to afternoon highs in the 60s. Most of the day will be dry with a rain chance arriving after 8 p.m. Even though Smiley is expecting a quick warm-up this morning, clouds will roll in for the afternoon, turning things overcast by 4 p.m.

Any rain chances will arrive after 5 p.m. and will come in the way of spotty rain showers and isolated storms. The dew point is going to remain in the low category for the day (sub 50 degrees), so heavy downpours are not expected with any of these afternoon rain chances. Also, humidity levels that low pretty much guarantees nothing more than a lightning storm possible tonight (no severe weather).

Rain chances will remain low on Tuesday, but those chances will be around all day long. The severe weather threat will remain at zero, but scattered showers will be around through day. Smiley has the day’s rain chance at 40 percent.

At this point, this week’s best rain chance will come in on Thursday.

There is conflicting data with what to expect over the weekend. At this point, Smiley is keeping Pittsburgh Marathon weekend dry, but this is a forecast that could see big adjustments depending on where the jet stream goes. Seeing that it will be sweeping through or near us all week long minor changes and kinks in its flow will have big impacts on our weather.

