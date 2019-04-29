DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities are warning local businesses to look out for counterfeit money in the City of Duquesne.
A woman allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill in a store located in Duquesne, according to a post on the City of Duquesne Police Department’s Facebook page Sunday.
Although the bill in question was $100, the department’s post says counterfeit $20 bills and $10 bills are more common. Police encouraged local businesses to warn their employees and to be “especially mindful of checking the authenticity of bills tendered.”
The department’s post included a photo from the U.S. Treasury Department that details how to recognize counterfeit money. Police also urged businesses to call 911 if they encounter someone trying to use a fake bill.