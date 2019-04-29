



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg Police are cracking down on illegal dumping.

One “hot spot” for the illegal activity is Outlook Way, an alley off Princeton Boulevard.

Wilkinsburg Police Detective Doug Yuhouse says thanks to a small, hidden, portable surveillance camera, officials are optimistic about making arrests soon in a case in that neighborhood.

The camera captured video of a couple of men in a U-Haul truck tossing out items including old furniture, a sofa, even a barbecue grill.

The men had no idea that they were under surveillance.

Ironically, the Borough put up dumpsters in the alley to try to keep it clean of debris.

“What happens is people come up here because this is secluded. It’s a nice area for them to dump illegal trash all over the place, on other people’s property and on the borough’s property, so you know, then it’s their problem or the borough’s problem. It costs us a lot of money every year to keep this clean,” Yuhouse told KDKA News.

Yuhouse believes it’s just a matter of time before their luck runs out.

“We’re making progress in the investigation. We believe we may know in the next few days know who the suspects are and hopefully, we can make an arrest in the case,” he said.

The suspects will likely be fined and be forced to pay cleanup costs. They could also be charged with trespassing.