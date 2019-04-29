PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman accused of causing a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ross Township in 2017 has been found guilty.
Police say 39-year-old Melinda Gregor struck and killed 50-year-old Michael Menner on Babcock Boulevard in December 2017.
A jury found her guilty Monday morning on a charge of accident involving personal injury or death.
Last week, Gregor took the stand and told the jury she had just picked up a pizza and was driving on a dark and rainy night when something smashed into her windshield.
She says she thought it was a deer, and defense attorney Phil DiLucente says she wasn’t the only one.
“One witness said that she thought that Melinda Gregor had hit a deer. Only until she saw the news that she realized it was a person. My client, who didn’t see anything but a smashed windshield, also testified that she thought she hit a deer,” DiLucente said.
Gregor says she pulled over and got out to check her car. She also looked down the road where it happened before leaving.
But the assistant district attorney said Gregor had a responsibility to go back to the scene and she decided not to do so.
Gregor will be sentenced in 90 days.