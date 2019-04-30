KITTANNING (KDKA) — State Police in Armstrong County say a woman was struck and severely injured in a hit-and-run crash while “searching for ghosts” in Kittanning Township.

According to police, the crash happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. on Little Germany Road at Campbells Run Road.

Police say the victim, whose name is not being released, and her friends stopped their car and got out in order to search for ghosts.

The suspect pulled up behind their car in her vehicle and began yelling at them to “move off the road.” An argument ensued between the suspect and one of the victim’s friends when the suspect suddenly accelerated her car and crashed into the other car’s rear bumper on the driver side.

Police say the victim was standing beside her vehicle when the suspect crashed into it and she was also struck.

She was then dragged 20-30 feet before police say she fell from the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect then took off heading east along Little Germany Road.

Her vehicle is described as a 2006 or 2007 light/burgundy-colored Ford Focus. The passenger side mirror is missing and there’s damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver is described as being middle-aged with brown hair.

Police say the victim was found in the middle of the road “screaming in pain.” She suffered extensive injuries to her neck, head and brain.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning.