NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in the City of New Castle on Tuesday.

The New Castle City Police Department says that an unnamed 16-year-old and 19-year-old Kevin Gardner were wearing masks when they allegedly entered the Last Minute Mart on Wilmington Road and demanded money. Police claim one of the males was carrying a handgun.

The young men allegedly threatened the store employee before fleeing with cash, cigarettes, the employee’s cell phone and the store phone, according to police.

Police say they tracked the stolen phone to a residence located on South Front Street in New Castle. Inside the residence, police say they found several males. As officers were securing the premises, police say gunshots were fired in a nearby unrelated incident — causing several of the males to flee on foot.

According to police, officers conducted a subsequent search of the residence, where they located the clothes, shoes, phone and mask allegedly involved in the robbery.

Officers brought the remaining individuals to the New Castle Police Department for questioning. Police say that’s when the 16-year-old male admitted his involvement in the robbery. He is being charged as an adult with robbery. Police say he is being held in Lawrence Country Jail.

During questioning, officers say they also identified the second male allegedly involved in the robbery as 19-year-old Kevin Gardner. An arrest warrant has been issued for him.