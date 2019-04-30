  • KDKA TVOn Air

Ambridge, Beaver County, Drug Bust, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A large police presence converged on an Ambridge neighborhood this morning, where they made a reported drug bust.

It was happening along 14th Street.

According to officials at the scene, the state Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation.

Heavily armed law enforcement officers dressed in gear were seen patrolling the scene and removing items from houses.

People who live nearby reported hearing flashbangs.

Suspects were being taken to the Ambridge Police station.

Stay with KDKA for Bob Allen’s full report on this developing story out of Beaver County at noon.

