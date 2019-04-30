AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — An Ambridge care home is closing after losing its license, and residents have nowhere to go.

According to the Department of Human Services, the license at Elderberry Court was not renewed due to multiple regulatory violations.

People in Ambridge say Elderberry Court was once a thriving senior care facility, but at some point, client care began diminishing before the state ordered the place to close.

Bridgett Logan, 85, was told Monday that she had to move out by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Well, everybody’s shocked. A lot of people that I told I thought this was gonna happen. They said, no, they’ll just change things and then they’ll allow it to open up again,” she said.

“We had heard that there was gonna be changes and stuff, but we were told we had six to eight weeks. And then we were called yesterday afternoon and we were told that we needed to get her out yesterday, actually, and today at the latest,” Jeffrey Deceder, Logan’s grandson-in-law, said.

Logan says she’s going to stay with family temporarily. Other residents were moved to nursing care facilities in Beaver County.

A former employee, who did not want to be identified, blames the owner.

“Not using monies the way they should be. The state has been called several, several times on the building,” she said.

The former employee says workers cared for the patients, but she says they just didn’t have the resources, like food for residents.

“Food not being brought down, Thanksgiving dinner being brought in by employees. They’d go home and get food for the residents, they don’t have food,” she said.

The home did not appeal the Department of Human Services decision to shut it down. As a result, the last residents were moved out before the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.