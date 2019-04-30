  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Amazon Prime, Ford, lincoln, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your next Amazon Prime order could be left in your car instead of on your front porch.

The Key In-Car Delivery service is available for select Ford 2017 and later model year vehicles equipped with FordPass Connect, and for Lincoln 2018 and later model year vehicles equipped with Lincoln Connect.

Amazon Prime customers can link their account with the FordPass or Lincoln Way app to allow delivery drivers to securely access their vehicle to make a delivery.

The customer will receive a notification on their phone as soon as the delivery is complete.

The service is now available in 50 cities, including Pittsburgh.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s