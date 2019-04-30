Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your next Amazon Prime order could be left in your car instead of on your front porch.
The Key In-Car Delivery service is available for select Ford 2017 and later model year vehicles equipped with FordPass Connect, and for Lincoln 2018 and later model year vehicles equipped with Lincoln Connect.
Amazon Prime customers can link their account with the FordPass or Lincoln Way app to allow delivery drivers to securely access their vehicle to make a delivery.
The customer will receive a notification on their phone as soon as the delivery is complete.
The service is now available in 50 cities, including Pittsburgh.