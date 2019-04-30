



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Witnesses say pieces of the Fort Duquesne Bridge came raining down onto a walking path Tuesday morning.

The pieces of concrete landed and shattered right in the North Shore Drive crosswalk.

Louis J. Russi, P.E., is the PennDOT District 11 bridge engineer.

“There was concrete laying on the ground. It could have hit a pedestrian, and we have to make sure we don’t have any other loose concrete on the bridge deck so that doesn’t happen,” Russi said.

Before more could fall on its own, PennDOT hustled a bridge inspection crew to the location.

“We got up there right away today, knocked down any remaining loose concrete,” Russi said.

On the underside of the Fort Duquesne Bridge, cracks are not unusual. Many are caused by winter salt getting to the steel rebar and causing rust.

“When that happens, it pops the concrete off and that’s what you’re seeing left there,” Russi said.

You don’t need a bridge engineering degree to spot the patches that have been made.

“The areas adjacent to those repairs are the ones that are falling off,” Russi said.

Next week, the crews will return for a full inspection of the bridge, which means testing the exposed concrete inch by inch.

“You’re taking a hammer and hitting the concrete and checking for a loose concrete. If you hear a dull sound to the concrete, then we’re knocking that down. We’ll keep hitting it until it comes down,” Russi said.

That could result in lane closures on the bridge and road closures below, as well as sealing off parts of the parking lots. The work will take a few days.

“It’s going to be three to four days of work,” Russi said.

The falling concrete is just the latest symptom of a bigger issue with the Fort Duquesne Bridge. It needs a total deck replacement, as we’ve seen on the Fort Pitt Bridge and recently on the Liberty Bridge.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details