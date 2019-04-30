



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sometimes you get into a weather pattern that is darn near day-to-day with changes that you are expecting to have to make. This week’s weather pattern is that.

The big player is the subtropical jet stream that will be parked right on top of us or at least close to us for the week. Small short waves will be tough to individually track and their arrival or departure will usher in small brief rain chances and relatively large (5-15 degree) swings in temperatures from day to day.

Why couldn’t it be easier for race week?

At this point, the big temperature swing looks to be from today into tomorrow. Highs today will likely be in the mid- to low-60s. Highs Wednesday will be near 80. We still haven’t hit 80 for a high this year; tomorrow may be the first time. There is also a small chance for rain both today and tomorrow.

Don’t expect to see much sunshine today. Highs will be cooler than the 70 that we hit yesterday. Still going to go above guidance by a couple of degrees as KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley thinks we will see a little sunshine break out after 1 p.m. That should be enough to get us back to the mid-60s.

The rain chance for today is low with a couple of weak storms possible this afternoon being the main threat.

Parts of the area are included under a marginal severe weather risk for Wednesday AND Thursday. At this point, confidence in both set-ups is low due to how big a difference small changes will make.

Wednesday’s overall rain chance is low (~20%), but if you see rain, it may come in the way of a weak storm with small hail and gusty winds. Thursday’s storm chance is higher. Most of the region is included under an enhanced risk of severe weather with gusty winds being the main concern followed by large hail.

So what about race weekend?

At this point, Smiley thinks we will be dealing with some rain around on both Saturday and Sunday. His best guess, at this point, is that the races will be narrowly in between the worst of rain, but light drizzle and rain should at this point be expected. The forecast is relying mainly on two long-range models. The data from the models has switched with yesterday’s relatively dry GFS, now showing rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. The relatively wet EURO from yesterday is now mostly dry today.

The good news is that, at this point, it looks like the best chance for rain will be Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours with rain wrapping up before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Drizzle is expected after that. This forecast WILL change.

