SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At approximately 1 a.m. this morning at the Super 8 Motel, located on New Butler Road, there were reports of a bad smell coming from a room in the rear of the hotel.
The fire department was called and seen using air tanks as well as a respirator to enter the room.
A body was discovered inside the room and the coroner was called and he has not said if the death is suspicious or not.
No further details are available at this time.
