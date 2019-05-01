Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury has found Carnegie Mellon University student Joon Baik guilty of sexually assaulting a female University of Pittsburgh student that took place in his apartment on Morewood Avenue in September 2018.
The initial criminal complaint against Baik was filed in October of 2018 and included counts of rape, strangulation, sexual assault, illegal use of wire or oral communications, unlawful restraint, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
Also, according to the criminal complaint, Baik recorded the assault.
Baik was acquitted of rape, simple assault and false imprisonment.
He will have a sentencing hearing July 29.