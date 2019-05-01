



PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a coroner has been called to the scene of a small plane crash in central Pennsylvania.

Emergency crews in Centre County were called to the Sandy Ridge area of Rush Township on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said crews spent about an hour and a half searching for the crash site amid heavy fog before finding the crash site.

Dispatchers said the single-engine plane was later found and the coroner was called to the scene.

According to CBS affiliate WTAJ, two people were killed.

The plane had taken off from the University Park Airport in State College.

