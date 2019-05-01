  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal plane crash, Philipsburg, State College, University Park Airport


PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a coroner has been called to the scene of a small plane crash in central Pennsylvania.

Emergency crews in Centre County were called to the Sandy Ridge area of Rush Township on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: WTAJ)

State police said crews spent about an hour and a half searching for the crash site amid heavy fog before finding the crash site.

Dispatchers said the single-engine plane was later found and the coroner was called to the scene.

According to CBS affiliate WTAJ, two people were killed.

The plane had taken off from the University Park Airport in State College.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s