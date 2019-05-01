Comments
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A man who is considered a “person of interest” in the disappearance of a Westmoreland County woman is facing new charges.
The new charges against Thomas Stanko include, among others, receiving stolen property.
The Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports that while in prison, he asked a woman to fake a receipt for an ATV that he reportedly stole.
He also reportedly asked her to steal electricity from the Westmoreland County Housing Authority.
Cassandra Gross, Stanko’s former girlfriend, has been missing since last year.
Her burned out car was found near some railroad tracks and her dog was found wandering along Route 30.
Stanko has not been charged with her disappearance.