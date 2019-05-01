Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the website Niche, a site that helps people research neighborhoods, high schools and colleges; Central Catholic and North Allegheny high schools were one and two respectively for best high schools in Pennsylvania for sports.
Both Pittsburgh-area schools ranked first and second out of 982 Pennsylvania schools.
Central Catholic was named number by excelling in student surveys, K-12 sports championships, student athletic participation and more.
Both Central Catholic and North Allegheny have high rates of athletic participation.