PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the website Niche, a site that helps people research neighborhoods, high schools and colleges; Central Catholic and North Allegheny high schools were one and two respectively for best high schools in Pennsylvania for sports.

Both Pittsburgh-area schools ranked first and second out of 982 Pennsylvania schools.

Central Catholic was named number by excelling in student surveys, K-12 sports championships, student athletic participation and more.

Both Central Catholic and North Allegheny have high rates of athletic participation.

