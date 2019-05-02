PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Background actors are needed for an upcoming TV show filming in the Pittsburgh area.
Manhunt Productions is looking for children between the ages of 6 and 12, teenagers, adults and senior citizens of all ethnicities for paid background roles in season two of “Manhunt.”
The first season of the show, “Manhunt: Unabomber,” focused on the FBI’s hunt for Ted Kaczynski.
The second season is titled “Manhunt: Lone Wolf” and will focus on the search for the Centennial Olympic Park bomber.
Extras are needed to play a variety of characters, including Olympic games staff and attendees, concertgoers, law enforcement, hospital staff, churchgoers, reporters and more.
No experience is necessary.
Filming will take place between early June and October.
A casting call will be held on the upper level of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.
For more information, visit facebook.com/moviecastingpgh.