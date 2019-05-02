



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon is this weekend and more than 40,000 runners are expected to run this year.

Here is the list of street closures for the weekend’s events.

Friday May 3

Initial downtown road closures begin on Friday starting at 12:00 p.m. on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood and Stanwix streets. This section of Boulevard of the Allies will remain closed through Sunday, May 5.

Saturday May 4

Saturday is the 5K race and the Kids Marathon, road closures will start at 7:15 a.m. and continue through 12:00 p.m. in the North Side and Downtown areas.

Sunday May 5

Sunday is the marathon, half marathon and relay. Downtown road closures will begin at 1:30 a.m. and continue around the city through 2:30 p.m.

These road closures times do not reflect the course time allotted to participants. The estimated closing and opening times include additional time for both setup and cleanup of the course. Streets will be reopened on a rolling basis once they have been deemed cleared by city officials.

Certain sections of the city will be completely closed off to traffic on race day. Anyone in these sections of the city that will need to leave during the race should consider parking their car outside the area.

For more information and road closures around the Pittsburgh Marathon, you can get the information here.